MANILA - The Bureau of Treasury has launched the 28th tranche of its retail treasury bonds on Tuesday, which is the first under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

A retail treasury bond is an investment instrument that is safe, low-risk and affordable, the Department of Finance said in a statement.

“This issuance serves as an important component of the national government’s fundraising efforts to finance our development programs aimed at building a sustainable, inclusive, and broad-based economy,” said Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno said during the launch.

Retail treasury bonds have a minimum investment account of P5,000.

Based on DOF data, the government has raised over P4.37 trillion from these offerings. This year, the government aims to raise P2.2 trillion, the agency said.

“These relatively higher-yielding government securities strengthen financial inclusion and encourage broader participation in the capital market,” Diokno said.

Retail treasury bonds now account for about 35 percent of BTr's outstanding government securities, the DOF said.

Filipino investors can avail of the RTBs using digital platforms such as Bonds.PH, the Overseas Filipino Bank's app, LANDBANK iAccess and the BTr's online ordering facility.

FROM OUR ARCHIVES: