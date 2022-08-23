MANILA - Globe Telecom on Monday said the postpaid broadband market is already nearing saturation point, which is why it is now targeting prepaid subscribers.

“There is a segment of the market that is predominantly prepaid but is now in need of better speeds and more reliable connection that fiber can provide,” said Issa Guevarra-Cabreira, Globe’s Chief Commercial Officer.

The Ayala-led telco said it is providing fiber connection in communities through the launch of TMBayan Fiber WiFi, which taps sari-sari stores as community WiFi hubs.

Globe said the service is initially available in over 200 hubs across the country: 53 in Metro Manila; 89 in Luzon including Bulacan, Pampanga, Cavite, and Laguna; 31 in Visayas, specifically, Cebu; and 29 in Mindanao, including Davao del Norte and Davao del Sur.

Meanwhile, Globe said its mobile business has returned to pre-pandemic levels, with second-quarter revenues hitting P27 billion.

The Ayala-led telco said first half mobile revenue hit P54 billion, a 3 percent increase over last year.

The growth was powered entirely by the rise in mobile data services, which also reached an all-time high, the company added

Globe said its mobile data traffic in the first half of the year hit 2,177 petabytes, a 24 percent increase from the same period last year.

The telco said its fiber subscribers and revenues were also up 102 percent and 135 percent, respectively, from the same period in 2021.