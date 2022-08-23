

MANILA - Globe Telecom on Tuesday said it is ready to extend its Libreng Tawag, Libreng Charging, and Libreng WiFi services to residents in areas that may be affected by tropical storm Florita.

"As part of the company’s intensiﬁed disaster preparedness campaign, Globe assures the public that its technical and support personnel are now prepositioned in the area and are on call," the company said in a statement.

The Ayala-led telco said it has standby generators in its facilities in case of power supply interruptions to ensure continuous communications services.

Globe customers can also get free data access to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) website, as the telco advised the public to tune in to legitimate and trusted websites for the correct information.

Florita was in the vicinity of Kabugao, Apayao, packing maximum sustained winds of 100 kilometers near the center and up to 125 kph gusts, PAGASA said in its 5 p.m. bulletin.

Moderate to heavy rains are expected over Metro Manila, Isabela, Tarlac, Pampanga, Cavite, and the rest of Cagayan Valley, and light to moderate with at times heavy rains over rest of Central Luzon and Calabarzon, PAGASA added.