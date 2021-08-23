Passengers get screened at the MRT-3 North Avenue Station in Quezon City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News file photo

MANILA - The government has extended its free train service for vaccinated persons who are allowed to leave their homes during Metro Manila's lockdown.

Authorized persons outside of residence (APORs), who have been vaccinated, can avail of free rides on the MRT-3, LRT, LRT-2 and the PNR, the Department of Transportation said.

"Vaccinated APORs, who have received their 1st or 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine, can avail the free ride in LRT-2 and PNR trains during off-peak hours, while APORs can ride the MRT-3 for free on peak hours," the agency said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

"This free ride program aims to encourage more APORs to get vaccinated especially now that new and more transmissible variants of COVID-19 are emerging," said Transportation Secretary Art Tugade.

DOTr said the extension of the program will be re-evaluated depending on changes in the quarantine status of Metro Manila, and the operational requirements of the rail lines.

The agency launched the program 2 weeks ago, in time for the declaration of ECQ over Metro Manila to check the spread of COVID-19.

Other public transport modes like buses and jeepneys meanwhile will remain limited to half their capacity during the MECQ that will last until the end of the month.

Business and labor groups earlier called on the government to siwtch its focus from undertaking massive infrastructure projects to solving the transport problems caused by the pandemic.

