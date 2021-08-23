Customers line up at a bank's ATM in Manila on March 30, 2021 amid the return of the enhanced community quarantine in the Greater Manila area. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The revised and lower economic growth target of 4 to 5 percent this year is "doable" despite the restrictions imposed in Metro Manila to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Gov. Benjamin Diokno said Monday.

Economic managers earlier downgraded the target from 6 to 7 percent, taking into consideration the lockdowns in April and in August to contain the spread of the new COVID-19 Delta variant.

"If we’re shooting for 4 percent, that means 4.3 [percent] in the second half and that’s doable because if you look at third quarter and fourth quarter growth last year, it’s pretty high, high negative, that’s doable," Diokno told ANC.

"And if you look at the second-quarter growth, I characterized it as broadbased because all sectors rebounded except for agriculture," he added.

Diokno said the central bank would continue to be patient to support the economy and that "there will be no drastic change in the current monetary policy."

"The policy rate, to me, there’s no urgency to move that at the moment, on the reserve requirement… we’re still very comfortable with that also because there’s a lot of liquidity in the system," Diokno said.

"It is still fragile recovery and so we will continue to be patient and supportive of the national government," he added.

The BSP has kept the benchmark interest rate at 2 percent.

The vaccination rollout is crucial to encourage consumers to spend and banks to lend more, he said.

Inflation, meanwhile, is likely to settle slightly above the target this year before reverting back within the government target of 2 to 4 percent, Diokno said.

The country's gross domestic product grew 11.8 percent in the second quarter, which takes into account a low base effect due to the 17 percent contraction in the same period last year.