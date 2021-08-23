MANILA - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is reviewing 2 more digital bank applications before closing the window for submissions of new applications by the end of the month, Gov. Benjamin Diokno said Monday.

So far, the BSP has granted 5 digital banking licenses, 2 of which were conversions from the previous banking category, Diokno told ANC.

The pause in accepting new applications will help the central bank "review" the new banking category, Diokno said.

"To me, that’s, at the moment, enough for the purpose…We need that 3 years to look at digital banking whether there is a need for more or there’s a need to limit," Diokno said.

"That also gives us time to monitor carefully the contribution of digital banking to economy," he added.

When asked if the BSP is doing something to avoid the misuse of digital channels during the 2022 elections, Diokno said the BSP has issued a memorandum.

"We have issued a memorandum containing minimum control requirements that should be implemented to mitigate the heightened risk of possible misuse of digital channels in vote-buying," he said.

Digital transactions such as InstaPay and PESOnet have grown exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to this significant growth, Diokno said he is confident that the BSP could meet its goal of digitizing at least 50 percent of transactions and encouraging 70 percent of the population to open bank accounts by 2023.