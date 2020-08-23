Business groups hail Supreme Court ruling vs warrantless searches and seizures

MANILA - Several of the country's most influential business groups on Sunday commended the Supreme Court over its recent ruling "upholding the primacy and inviolability of human rights as enshrined in the Constitution.'

The High Court recently acquitted a suspect in a drug case who was arrested by policemen based on information from an anonymous caller and texter.

The Supreme Court said unverified information from an anonymous informant alone is not sufficient to constitute probable cause to justify an extensive warrantless search.

"We thank the Court for delivering a message that no citizen should be deprived of his personal liberty based on unlawfully obtained evidence, such as in an illegal search or a warrantless arrest," the business groups said in a statement.

Among the signatories of the statement were the Makati Business Club, the American Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines, and the Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines.

"The business community is highly encouraged by the Court's determination to uphold the rule of law over the rule of men."

The business groups appealed to the government and citizenry "to be watchful and to help ensure that constitutional rights are always protected, and that those who violate the same are held accountable."

"There is nothing more sacred in society than the rule of law and justice," they said.