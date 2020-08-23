ALAMIN: Meralco maintenance schedule sa Agosto 24-30

Pansamantalang mawawalan ng kuryente ang ilang lugar sa Metro Manila at mga karatig-lalawigan ngayong linggo, ayon sa abiso ng Meralco.

Ayon sa Meralco, ang power interruption ay bunsod ng maintenance work o pagkukumpuning idaraos sa mga apektadong lugar.

QUEZON CITY (PROJECT 6 AT 8)

AGOSTO 24 - 25, 2020, LUNES HANGGANG MARTES

Sa pagitan ng 11:00 PM at 11:30 PM (Lunes) at sa pagitan ng 5:30 AM at 6:00 AM (Martes)

→ Bahagi ng Mindanao Ave. mula JB & P Bldg. (Motortrade Yamaha) sa Bgy. Bahay Toro, Project 8 hanggang Road 1 sa Bgy. Bago Bantay, Project 6 kasama ang Puregold Supermarket, Wynrei Bldg., Volvo, JBD Plaza, GED Bldg. at Shell Gas Station; Teresa Village, South Green Park Village at Carmel 2 Subd. sa Bgy. Bahay Toro, Project 8; at Bgy. Bago Bantay, Project 6.

→ Bahagi ng Road 3 mula Mindanao Ave. hanggang at kasama ang Road 5; Project 6 Public Market at Ernesto Rondon High School sa Bgy. Bago Bantay, Project 6.

→ Bahagi ng Road 8 at Road 9 mula Mindanao Ave. hanggang at kasama ang Road 10, Road 1, Road 2 at Road 13; at Bagong Pag Asa Elementary School sa Bgy. Bagong Pag Asa, Project 6.

→ Bahagi ng Road 13 mula malapit sa Road 1 hanggang Road 16 kasama ang North Ridge Mansion Condominium sa Bgy. Bagong Pag Asa, Project 6.

→ Bahagi ng Road 1 mula malapit sa Road 8 hanggang Visayas Ave. kasama ang Alleys 29 – 34, Alley 8, Alley 8A, Roads 3 at Road 9 sa Bgy. Bago Bantay, Project 6.

Sa pagitan ng 11:00 PM (Lunes) at 6:00 AM (Martes)

→ Bahagi ng Road 1 at Road 8 mula Mindanao Ave. hanggang at kasama ang Road 2 at Road 3; Alleys 11 – 17; Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish Church, Poject 6 Plaza, Project 6 Elementary School at Church of the Holy Redeemer sa Bgy. Bago Bantay, Project 6.

DAHILAN: Line reconstruction works sa Mindanao Ave. at Road 1 sa Bgy. Bago Bantay, Project 6, Quezon City.

CAVITE (DASMARIÑAS CITY) AT LAGUNA (SAN PEDRO CITY)

AGOSTO 25, 2020, MARTES

Sa pagitan ng 9:00 AM at 2:00 PM

→ Bahagi ng Magsaysay Ave. mula malapit sa St. Joseph Village Phase 10 hanggang at kasama ang St. Joseph Ridgeview Subd. sa Bgy. Paliparan II, Dasmariñas City, Cavite; at St. Joseph Village Phase 9 sa Bgy. Langgam, San Pedro, Laguna.

Sa pagitan ng 2:00 PM at 2:30 PM

→ Bahagi ng Magsaysay Ave. mula malapit sa Southern Heights 2 Subd. hanggang at kasama ang Villa Rosa Homes sa Bgy. Langgam, San Pedro City, Laguna.

DAHILAN: Line reconstruction works sa Magsaysay Ave. sa Bgy. Langgam, San Pedro City, Laguna.

BATANGAS PROVINCE (BATANGAS CITY)

AGOSTO 25, 2020, MARTES

Sa pagitan ng 10:00 AM at 3:00 PM

→ Bahagi ng Quino St. mula Gov. Antonio Carpio Road hanggang at kasama ang Sitio Santolan sa Bgys. Gulod Labac at Pallocan West.

DAHILAN: Line reconstruction works sa Quino St. sa Bgys. Gulod Labac at Pallocan West, Batangas City, Batangas Province.

MALABON CITY

AGOSTO 26, 2020, MIYERKOLES

Sa pagitan ng 1:00 AM at 1:30 AM at sa pagitan ng 7:30 AM at 8:00 AM

→ Bahagi ng Gov. Pascual Ave. mula A. Reyes St. hanggang at kasama ang Bernardo St.; at Arellano University – Jose Rizal Campus sa Bgys. Concepcion at Baritan.

Sa pagitan ng 1:00 AM at 8:00 AM

→ Bahagi ng Gen. Luna St. mula Gov. Pascual Ave. hanggang at kasama ang Gen Trias, Rodriguez, Celia I & II, Katipunan, N. Naval, Javier II, Bernales I, II & III, Ilang-Ilang, Dr. M. Borja, Talabahan, Pantihan I at Talipapa Sts.; PLDT Sales & Service Center, Arellano University – Elisa Esguerra Campus at Bayantel Bldg. sa Bgys. Bayan-Bayanan, Baritan, Concepcion, Hulong Duhat at Flores.

→ Bahagi ng C. Arellano Road mula malapit sa E. De Jesus St. hanggang at kasama ang A. Bonifacio St.; DGV Plastic Manufacturing at Rufina Patis Factory sa Bgys. Baritan at Concepcion.

→ Bahagi ng Kagitingan St. mula Karilagan St. hanggang at kasama ang Kasarinlan, Katarungan at Kaunlaran Sts.; at Information Broadcast Unlimited Inc. sa Bgy. Muzon.

DAHILAN: Line reconductoring works sa Gen. Luna St. sa Bgys. Baritan at Flores sa Malabon City.

LAGUNA (STA. ROSA CITY)

AGOSTO 26, 2020, MIYERKOLES

Sa pagitan ng 9:00 AM at 2:00 PM

→ Bahagi ng VCSR – Commercial Complex.

DAHILAN: Pag-upgrade ng mga pasilidad sa VCSR - Commercial Complex, Sta. Rosa City, Laguna.

RIZAL PROVINCE (TANAY)

AGOSTO 26, 2020, MIYERKOLES

Sa pagitan ng 10:00 AM at 3:00 PM

→ Bahagi ng Cecilio Santos St. mula Dolores St. hanggang at kasama ang Damaso Reyes, Capistrano, M. Catambay, A. Catambay at P. Burgos Sts. sa Bgys. Pinagkamaligan, Wawa at San Isidro.

DAHILAN: Paglilipat ng mga pasilidad at line reconductoring works sa Cecilio Santos St. sa Bgy. Pinagkamaligan, Tanay, Rizal Province.

QUEZON CITY

AGOSTO 26 - 27, 2020, MIYERKOLES HANGGANG HUWEBES

Sa pagitan ng 11:30 PM at 11:59 PM (Miyerkoles) at sa pagitan ng 5:00 AM at 5:30 AM (Huwebes)

→ Bahagi ng P. Tuazon Blvd. mula 12th Ave. hanggang 10th Ave. kasama ang UCPB, BPI Family Savings Bank, Metrobank, Ministop at JVR Building sa Bgy. Socorro, Cubao. Woodland Townhomes, Goldland Mansion at Amaia Skies Cubao sa 5th Ave. sa Bgy. Socorro, Cubao.

→ Kanto ng Epifanio Delos Santos Ave. (ESDA) at P. Tuazon Blvd sa Bgy. Socorro, Cubao.

→ Bahagi ng Mariposa St. mula C. Benitez St. hanggang malapit sa 1st Ave. kasama ang Orestes Lane and Mariposa Loop; Narra Heights Condominium, Marilena Garden Subd., Kentwood Heights Subd., Cambridge Place, Forest Hill Townhomes, Austria Compound at 168 Mariposa Residences; at Must Be Mom’s Commissary sa Bgy. Bagong Lipunan Ng Crame.

→ Bahagi ng South Road mula Mariposa St. hanggang 4th Ave. kasama ang Real, 3rd at 2nd Aves. sa Bgy. Bagong Lipunan Ng Crame.

→ Bahagi ng 1st Ave. mula North Road hanggang Mariposa St. kasama ang Justice Lourdes Paredes San Diego (Main) Ave.; at Madison Place sa Bgy. Bagong Lipunan Ng Crame.

Sa pagitan ng 11:30 PM (Miyerkoles) at 5:30 AM (Huwebes)

→ Bahagi ng Epifanio Delos Santos Ave. (ESDA) mula Petron Gas Station hanggang Alfer Building sa Bgy. Bagong Lipunan Ng Crame.

→ Bahagi ng 4th Ave. mula South Road hanggang Col. Bonny Serrano Ave. sa Bgy. Bagong Lipunan Ng Crame.

→ Bahagi ng 3rd Ave. mula PADPAO Inc. Security Agency hanggang Col. Bonny Serrano Ave. sa Bgy. Bagong Lipunan Ng Crame.

→ Bahagi ng Col. Bonny Serrano Ave. mula 1st Ave. hanggang Epifanio Delos Santos Ave. (EDSA) kasama ang Armed Forces and Police Savings and Loan Association Inc. (AFPSLAI), Camp Rafael T. Crame at Veterans Bank sa Bgy. Bagong Lipunan Ng Crame.

DAHILAN: Pagpalit ng mga pasilidad sa South at 4th Roads, Epifanio Delos Santos Ave. (EDSA) at Col. Bonny Serrano Ave. sa Bgy. Bagong Lipunan Ng Crame, Quezon City.

CALOOCAN CITY (TALA)

AGOSTO 27, 2020, HUWEBES

Sa pagitan ng 8:30 AM at 9:00 AM at sa pagitan ng 4:00 PM at 4:30 PM

→ Dr. Uyguanco Ave. mula Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital (Tala Hospital) hanggang at kasama ang Barrios San Isidro, San Lazaro, Concepcion, San Jose, San Roque, Sto. Niño, Sta. Rita at Sto. Cristo.

Sa pagitan ng 9:00 AM at 4:00 PM

→ Bahagi ng St. Joseph Ave. (Barracks Road) mula Tala Elementary School to Rillan’s Place kasama ang Sto. Niño, St. Vincent Ferrer, St. James at St. Bernadette Sts. sa Bgys. 186 at 187.

→ St. Vincent Ferrer St. mula St. Joseph Ave. (Barracks Road) hanggang at kasama ang M. B. Asistio St.; at Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital (Tala Hospital) sa Barrio Sto. Cristo.

DAHILAN: Pagpalit ng mga poste, line reconductoring works at pag-install ng dagdag na lightning protection devices sa St. Joseph Ave. sa Bgy. Tala, Caloocan City.

CAVITE (SILANG)

AGOSTO 27, 2020, HUWEBES

Sa pagitan ng 9:00 AM at 2:00 PM

→ Bahagi ng Sta. Rosa – Tagaytay Road mula Imperial Homes hanggang at kasama ang Richland Homes, Morning View Subd., Sta. Rosa Heights Subd., Heritage Spring Homes, Sta. Rosa Hills Subd., The Mandara Subd., Purok 1, 3 at 4 sa Bgys. Putting Kahoy at Tartaria.

DAHILAN: Paglilipat ng mga pasilidad na apektado ng DPWH road widening project sa Sta. Rosa – Tagaytay Road sa Bgys. Tartaria at Puting Kahoy sa Silang, Cavite.

CAVITE (SILANG)

AGOSTO 27, 2020, HUWEBES

Sa pagitan ng 10:00 AM at 12:00 NN

→ Pinoy Village sa Bgy. Sabutan.

DAHILAN: Paglilipat ng mga pasilidad sa Pinoy Village, Bgy. Sabutan, Silang, Cavite.

QUEZON CITY

AGOSTO 28, 2020, BIYERNES

Sa pagitan ng 1:00 AM at 1:30 AM at sa pagitan ng 6:30 AM at 7:00 AM

→ Bahagi ng Don Mariano Marcos Ave. (Commonwealth) mula Meralco – Diliman substation hanggang at kasama ang North Susana Executive Village, New Intramuros Village, Yingkian I Subd., Centerville Subd., Maries Subd., Embassy Terrace Homes, Mira- Nila Subd., Wiltor Heights Subd., Tierra Pura Subd. Phase 6, Tierra Evelina Executive Homes, Villa Firenze Subd., Our Lady’s Court Subd., Saling Lahi Subd. Phase I, Pingkian 1 & 3 Subd., Tierra Bella Subd., Tierra Pura Subd. at Embassy Terrace Homes Phase 2; Librada Avelino St. sa Tierra Verde Subd.; Amina Way Realty Corp., Super 8 Grocery Warehouse, Shell Gas Station – Matandang Balara, General Malvar Hospital, Our Lady of Consolacion Parish, Six Wings Realty Services Inc., Himlayang Pilipino, Isuzu Motors Corp. – Commonwealth Branch, Puregold – Commonwealth, Tierra Commercial Center, Church of Orden De Agustinos at Luk Foo International Cuisine sa Bgys. Matandang Balara, Pasong Tamo at Culiat.

→ Bahagi ng Luzon Ave. mula Don Mariano Marcos Ave. (Commonwealth) hanggang Rose St. sa Bgys. Culiat, Matandang Balara at Pasong Tamo.

→ Bahagi ng Congressional Ave. mula Luzon Ave. hanggang at kasama ang Holy Family Printing Corp., 2Wheel Nation Inc., Manila Water Total Solutions Corp., Strong Glass Fab Inc. at Trans-National Systems Certification sa Bgys. Culiat at Pasong Tamo.

→ Bahagi ng Tandang Sora Ave. mula Don Mariano Marcos Ave. (Commonwealth) hanggang Teodoro M. Kalaw St. kasama ang Tagumpay St. sa Bgys. New Era at Culiat.

→ Bahagi ng Don Mariano Marcos Ave. (Commonwealth) mula malapit sa Immaculate Concepcion St. hanggang Holy Spirit Drive kasama ang Commonwealth Autocenter Inc. at Shopwise – Commonwealth sa Bgys. Holy Spirit at Matandang Balara.

→ Bahagi ng Samonte St. mula Don Mariano Marcos Ave. (Commonwealth) hanggang North Zuzuarregui St. kasama ang Don Sergio St. Ext.; PLDT – Balara Zone at Temprite Engineering Inc. sa Bgy. Holy Spirit. Bahagi ng Don Mariano Marcos Ave. (Commonwealth) mula Batasan Tunnel hanggang at kasama ang Puregold – North Commonwealth; Don Jose Subd., Ideal Subd., Bitoon Circle Subd., NGC Row Housing Project Subd. at Unit V Subd.; 2nd, Bicoleyte, Dear, Don B. Fabian, Don E. Castillo, Don Eulogio, Ecols, Elma, Emerald, Gold, Mango, Martan, Odigal, Pacamara, Pineapple, Riverside Ext., San Pedro, Steve, Tabigo, Villongco, Don Fabian, San Bartolome, San Diego, San Miguel, San Pascual, Sto. Niño, Adarna, Adarna Ext., Bato-Bato, Ilang-Ilang, Jasmin, Kilyawan, Martinez, Pipit, Riverside, Rose, San Isidro, San Simon, Sta. Maria, Sto. Domingo at Sto. Rosario Sts.; Commonwealth High School, Commonwealth Market, Jollibee – Villongco at Iglesia Ni Cristo – Lokal Ng Pilot sa Bgys. Holy Spirit, Commonwealth, Batasan Hills at Fairview.

Sa pagitan ng 1:00 AM at 7:00 AM

→ Bahagi ng Don Mariano Marco Ave. (Commonwealth) mula Villa Beatriz St. hanggang at kasama ang Immaculate Concepcion, North Zuzuarregui at Laura Sts.; Villa Beatriz Compound; Iglesia Ni Cristo – Lokal Ng Commonwealth, JM Tolmann Laboratories Inc., Allied Concrete Products Inc., Etna Motors Inc., CA Telemarketing Inc., Old Balara Elementary School, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints – Zuzuarregui, Onward Realty Estate Inc., LTH Food Industries Inc., Altitude 88 International Inc., Rapid Lithographic & Publishing Inc. at Carole & Sons Properties Inc. sa Bgys. Holy Spirit at Matandang Balara.

→ Bahagi ng Samonte St. mula North Zuzuarregui St. hanggang malapit sa Don Primitivo St. kasama ang The Seed Montessori School sa Bgy. Holy Spirit.

→ Bahagi ng Don Vicente St. mula North Zuzuarregui St. hanggang Don Primitivo St. sa Don Antonio Heights Subd., Bgy. Holy Spirit.

DAHILAN: Paglilipat ng mga poste at primary lines na apektado ng katatapos lang na DPWH road widening sa Don Mariano Marcos Ave. (Commonwealth) West Bound malapit sa Zuzuarregui St. sa Bgy. Holy Spirit, Quezon City.

LAGUNA (LOS BAÑOS)

AGOSTO 28, 2020, BIYERNES

Sa pagitan ng 9:00 AM at 2:00 PM

→ Bahagi ng Maahas Road mula Calamba – Los Baños National Road (Manila South Road) hanggang at kasama ang Oarland Subd. sa Bgy. Maahas. International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) sa U. P. - Los Baños Compound sa Bgy. San Antonio.

DAHILAN: Line conversion works sa Maahas Road sa Bgy. Maahas, Los Baños, Laguna.

CAVITE (NAIC; AND TANZA)

AGOSTO 29 - 30, 2020, SABADO HANGGANG LINGGO

Sa pagitan ng 11:30 PM (Sabado) at 4:30 AM (Linggo)

→ Bahagi ng Antero Soriano Highway mula South Morning View Subd. sa Bgy. Timalan Lontoc, Naic hanggang malapit sa Munti Drive kasama ang Digitel Cellsite sa Bgys. Capipisa at Calibuyo sa Tanza.

→ Bahagi ng Capipisa West Road mula Antero Soriano Highway hanggang at kasama ang Maja V. Homes (Bonita Delmar Estates); Garden Coast Beach Resort, PNTC Colleges Tanza Training Facility at Consolidated Training System sa Bgy. Capipisa, Tanza.

→ Bahagi ng Capipisa East Road mula Palmerston Subd. sa Bgy. Lambingan hanggang Capipisa West Road kasama ang Coastal Area; ZRC Training Center, Cavite Gateway Terminal at Pearl Residences sa Bgy. Capipisa sa Tanza.

→ Bahagi ng L. Centeno Drive mula Antero Soriano Highway hanggang at kasama ang G. Buenaflor St.; Pook Bijia at Sitio Bagong Pook; at Maddalena Starace School sa Bgy. Calibuyo, Tanza.

DAHILAN: Pagpalit ng poste, line reconductoring works at pag-install ng dagdag na lightning protection devices sa Antero Soriano Highway sa Bgys. Timalan Lontoc, Capipisa at Calibuyo sa Naic at Tanza sa Cavite.

MANILA (SAN ANDRES BUKID)

AGOSTO 30, 2020, LINGGO

Sa pagitan ng 8:30 AM at 2:30 PM

→ Bahagi ng Diamante St. mula Vangrunao St. hanggang at kasama ang 4th Road, Concha, Granite, Crisolita, Topacio, Franco, Alabastro, Zafiro, Rubi, Aviadores at Nakar Sts.; at Manila Stellar Food Traders.

→ Bahagi ng Perlita St. mula San Andres St. hanggang at kasama ang Esmeralda, Florentino Torres at Opalo Sts.

→ Bahagi ng Osmeña Highway (South Luzon Expressway) mula malapit sa San Andres St. hanggang Florentino Torres St.

DAHILAN: Replacement of facilities, line reconductoring works at pag-install ng dagdag na lightning protection device sa Osmeña Highway (South Luzon Expressway) sa San Andres Bukid, Manila.

QUEZON CITY

AGOSTO 30, 2020, LINGGO

Sa pagitan ng 9:00 AM at 11:00 AM

→ Bahagi ng Monte De Piedad St. mula Maryland St. hanggang at kasama ang E. Rodriguez Sr. Ave., Felix Manalo at Sgt. J. Catolos Sts. sa Bgy. Immaculate Conception.

→ Bahagi ng Seattle St. mula Boston St. hanggang at kasama ang Monte De Piedad, Lantana, Manhattan, Spencer, Brooklyn at Vancouver Sts.; at Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers (IIEE) sa Bgy. Immaculate Conception.

→ Bahagi ng Betty Go-Belmonte St. mula Dama De Noche St.hanggang Aurora Blvd. kasama ang Rosario Drive at Rosal St. sa Bgy. Mariana.

→ Bahagi ng Aurora Blvd. mula Betty Go-Belmonte St. hanggang at kasama ang Monte De Piedad, Seattle at Boston Sts. sa Bgy. Kaunlaran.

→ Bahagi ng N. Domingo St. mula Aurora Blvd. hanggang St. John St. kasama ang Centro Towers at Muhlach Ensaymada sa Bgy. Kaunlaran.

→ Bahagi ng Mayor I. S. Diaz St. mula N. Domingo St. hanggang at kasama ang Batay, Cristobal, Driod at Natib Sts. sa Bgy. Kaunlaran.

→ Bahagi ng P. Tuazon Blvd. mula San Gabriel St. hanggang at kasama ang St. John, St. Peter at Ada Sts.; 53 Benitez Condominiums at Accolade Place sa Bgy. Kaunlaran.

→ Bahagi ng Aurora Blvd. mula P. A. Bernardo St. sa Bgy. Kaunlaran hanggang Pinatubo St. sa Bgy. San Martin De Porres.

→ Bahagi ng C. Benitez St. mula Aurora Blvd. hanggang Mecca St. sa Bgy. Kaunlaran.

→ Bahagi ng P. A. Bernardo St. mula Driod St. hanggang at kasama ang Zambales, Batay at Cristobal Sts.; at New Arayat Market sa Bgys. Kaunlaran at San Martin De Porres.

→ Bahagi ng Malabito St. mula Matulin St. hanggang P. A. Bernardo St. kasama ang Mang Inasal at Nice Hotel sa Bgy. San Martin De Porres.

→ Bahagi ng Pinatubo St. mula Citystate Savings Bank hanggang P. A. Bernardo St. kasama ang Red Hotel at Hotel Sogo EDSA Cubao sa Bgy. San Martin De Porres.

→ Bahagi ng Epifanio Delos Santos Ave. (EDSA) mula Aurora Blvd. hanggang at kasama ang Motortrade, First North Lunzon Transit, Samson College of Science and Technology, EDSA Furniture & Appliances, Roomph Cubao, Clean Fuel Gas Station, MRT Cubao Station, Vista Hotel at Jollibee sa Bgys. Kaunlaran at San Martin De Porres.

→ Bahagi ng Mayor I. S. Diaz St. mula Benip St. hanggang at kasama ang Zambales, Samaritania, Templo, Mecca, Nicoda, Banahaw at Jolac Sts.; at PYP Mansion II sa Bgy. San Martin De Porres.

→ Bahagi ng P. Tuazon Blvd. mula malapit sa C. Benitez St. hanggang Epifanio Delos Santos Ave. (EDSA) kasama ang Planas Site I, Planas Site II, Planas Site III at P. Bernardo Sts.; Philippine National Police (PNP) General Hospital, Theresa Tower Condominium, Jade Pacific Residences, P. Bernardo Elementary School at P. Tuason Elementary School sa Bgy. Kaunlaran.

→ Bahagi ng C. Benitez St. mula P. Tuazon Blvd. hanggang at kasama ang Sunset Drive at Matipuno St.; at Chocolate Lover Inc. sa Bgys. Kaunlaran, Horseshoe at Bagong Lipunan Ng Crame.

→ Bahagi ng Mariposa St. mula C. Benitez St. hanggang malapit sa 1st Ave. kasama ang Orestes Lane at Mariposa Loop; Narra Heights Condominium, Marilena Garden Subd., Kentwood Heights Subd., Cambridge Place, Forest Hill Townhomes, Austria Compound at 168 Mariposa Residences; at Must Be Mom’s Commissary sa Bgy. Bagong Lipunan Ng Crame.

→ Bahagi ng South Road mula Mariposa St. hanggang at kasama ang 4th, Real, 3rd, 2nd, 1st at Justice Lourdes Paredes San Diego (Main) Aves. at North Road; at Madison Place sa Bgy. Bagong Lipunan Ng Crame.

→ Bahagi ng Epifanio Delos Santos Ave. (EDSA) mula Sentinel Residences hanggang Liberty Ave. kasama ang Meta-Lite Design Furniture Depot at Public Safety Savings and Loan Association Inc. (PSSLAI) sa Bgy. Socorro.

→ Bahagi ng Col. Bonny Serrano Ave. mula 5th Ave. hanggang at kasama ang 9th at 8th Aves.; Armed Forces & Police Retirement and Separation Benefits System (AFPRSBS), Armed Forces & Police Mutual Benefit Association Inc. (AFPMBAI), Armed Forces & Police General Insurance Corp. (AFPGEN) at AA Aluminum Supply Inc. sa Bgy. Socorro.

DAHILAN: Pag-install ng bagong pasilidad sa N. Domingo at C. Benitez Sts., P. Tuazon Blvd. at South Road sa Bgys. Kaunlaran, San Martin De Porres at Bagong Lipunan Ng Crame sa Quezon City.

PASIG CITY (SAN ANTONIO)

AGOSTO 30, 2020, LINGGO

Sa pagitan ng 9:30 AM at 2:30 PM

→ Bahagi ng Meralco Ave. mula 808 Bldg. hanggang Gen. Segundo St. kasama ang Gen. Lim St.; at Valle Verde Terraces Condominium.

→ Bahagi ng Gen. Segundo St. hanggang at kasama ang Gen. Malvar, Gen. Capinpin, Gen. Delgado at Gen. Atienza Sts. sa San Antonio Village.

DAHILAN: Pagpalit ng poste sa San Antonio Village, Bgy. San Antonio, Pasig City.

CAVITE (ROSARIO)

AGOSTO 30 – 31, 2020, LINGGO HANGGANG LUNES

Sa pagitan ng 6:00 AM at 7:00 AM (Linggo) at sa pagitan ng 5:30 AM at 6:30 AM (Lunes)

→ Bahagi ng Cavite Export Processing Zone sa Bgy. Tejeros Convention.

DAHILAN: Repair works at pagpalit ng mga pasilidad sa loob ng Meralco – Rosario substation.