Onfido, Schneider Electric & SAS grace WFIS exhibition

MANILA - Fintech players from around the world trooped to Manila on Tuesday for the World Financial Innovation Series, which runs from August 22 to 23.

Fintech Philippines Association, one of the largest financial technology trade associations in the country and Digital Pilipinas, one of the largest private sector-led tech advocacy groups, are backing the event as supporting partners.

An “Awards and Gala Dinner” will be held on August 24 featuring to reward the top fintech talents.

Part of Tradepass events, WFIS is fully geared-up to bring the same legacy in the Philippines which it has earlier established in key regions across ASEAN and Africa, organizers of the event said.

WFIS has a conference and exhibition, with the conference delving into a highly focused knowledge-sharing platform to bring forth the latest information on the most relevant FSI topics. The exhibition meanwhile features a space to project cutting-edge fintech products and solutions.

Organizations like Expleo, Onfido, Schneider Electric, SAS, Newgen, BMC, IntellectAI, 8x8, ACI Worldwide, Perfios Software Solution, Provenir, iProov, OutSystems, GBG, Altair, SAP, LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, Feedzai, AI Rudder, Thought Machine, OpenText™ AI Cloud, dzcard and Veefin Solutions are attending the exhibition with some of them even showcasing their thought leadership at the conference.

“While the country’s fintech has become a force to be reckoned with and is going towards a projected market value of $44 billion by 2024, the entire FSI community has come to realize its paramount importance,” organizers of the event said.

More than 600 technology & business heads from the leading Banks, Insurance & Micro-Finance institutions across the country are attending WFIS.

“With FSI’s [financial service innovation] top stakeholders convening under one roof, the event will be a cornerstone in bridging the gap between technology innovations and the financial institutions,” said Tradepass CEO Sudhir Ranjan Jena.

ABS-CBN News is a partner of Tradepass for the World Financial Innovation Series.