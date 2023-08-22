No hikes, credit card fees kept steady by BSP

MANILA - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has kept the monthly ceiling of fees imposed on unpaid credit card outstanding balance at 3 percent.

The existing ceiling on the month add-on rate that issuers can charge on installment loans, meanwhile, was maintained at a maximum rate of 1 percent, the central bank said in a statement.

The maximum processing fee on the availment of credit card cash advances also remains at P200 per transaction.

"The BSP’s decision to maintain the current ceilings on credit card transactions strikes a balance between providing consumers with access to credit card financing at steady rates and ensuring long-term viability of banks [and] credit card issuers," said Bangko Sentral Governor Eli Remolona.

The BSP said credit card receivables grew 29 percent as of May 2023, higher than the 17.1 percent in the same period last year.

This was on the back of firm demand for credit cards--billings grew 34.6 percent year on year, against the 28.5 percent growth in the previous year.

Despite this, non-performing credit card receivables was at P23.4 billion, lower than P29.3 billion in the same period in 2022.

The ratio of non-performing credit card receivables to credit card receivables also declined to 3.9 percent as of May, from 6.3 percent in May 2022.