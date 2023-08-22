Metro Retail opens new minimart in Cavite

MANILA -- Metro Retail Stores Group on Tuesday said it has opened a new mini-mart in General Trias, Cavite.

The company said its Metro Value Mart in Lancaster New City was developed to meet customers' preference to shop closer to home for their basic necessities.

The store has a 1000 square meter floor area and sells international and local goods, general merchandise, home care items, health and beauty products, and fresh and frozen products.

Metro Retail's net income in the first half of 2023 fell to P136.8 million, a 37.5 percent decline from the P218.9 million last year.

The Gaisano-led company said net sales were at P17 million. General merchandise sales grew 7 percent from January to June, but blended same-store sales were down 3.2 percent as the effects of inflation were compounded by stiffer competition in Luzon.

Sales performance in Visayas stores, however, remained encouraging, Metro Retail said.

