Cebu offers piso fare to Vietnamese city

MANILA -- Cebu Pacific on Tuesday said it is launching a P1 fare seat sale to Da Nang, Vietnam -- its newest destination.

From August 22 through 25, travelers may book flights between Manila and Da Nang for as low as P1 one-way base fare, exclusive of fees and surcharges.

The budget carrier said it will start flying to Da Nang three times a week starting December 7, Thursday.

Flights will leave Manila every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday thereafter at 7:30 p.m., and arrive in Vietnam two hours after.

The return flight, meanwhile, will leave Da Nang at 10:30 p.m., then reach the Philippines at 2:20 a.m.

Customers who availed of the seat sale may book their travel until March 30, 2024.

Cebu Pacific said its net income reached P2.7 billion from April to June 2023.

The carrier said its total assets stood at P165 billion at the end of the June, covering its fleet of 80 aircraft.

