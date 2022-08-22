San Miguel Corp unit buys PNOC banked gas for $1.2-B

MANILA - San Miguel Corp on Monday said a unit of SMC Global Power Holding Inc bought the remaining banked gas of the Philippine National Oil Company.

South Premier Power Corp or SPPC, a subsidiary of SMC Global Power Holdings Corp entered the deal, SMC said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

SPPC purchased the remaining banked gas of PNOC "to support the projected fuel requirements of the lijan Power Plant until February 2024 for $1.2 billion, SMC said.

Meanwhile, SMC said in April SMC Global Power Holdings was "contemplating" building a 600-megawatt liquified natural gas power plant in Cebu.

