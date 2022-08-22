San Juan City residents line up to receive their second tranche of financial aid under the social amelioration program through ATM machines on Sept. 10, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — More than half of the country's adult population now owns a financial account, according to data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' 2021 Financial Inclusion Survey (FIS) released Monday.

Account ownership surged to 56 percent in 2021, from 29 percent in 2019, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic which accelerated the use of digital payments, the BSP said.



“Amid the latest figures, the BSP will continue to broaden its efforts to foster the wider adoption of digital technology, which has effectively enabled the onboarding of more Filipinos into the formal financial system,” said BSP Governor Felipe Medalla.

The uptake of e-money accounts climbed 26 percent in 2021 from 8 percent in 2019, the survey showed. E-wallet has become the most common type of account among adults in the middle class and low-income population and those aged 15 to 49 years old, the BSP said.

Adults with bank accounts also doubled to 23 percent in 2021 from 12 percent in 2019, the central bank said.

Banks remained as the preferred formal institution for saving money by a third of those with savings, followed by cooperatives and microfinance institutions, it added.

Six out of 10 Filipinos also altered their financial behaviors during the pandemic. At least 37 percent of respondents said they started saving more for emergencies, 17 percent increased or began online banking and digital payments, while 15 percent borrowed more, data showed.

At least 60 percent of those with mobile phones and internet access in 2021 performed financial transactions online, the FIS said.

However, the survey also noted the challenges to financial inclusion, including the lack of income, transaction costs, and the lack of documents for account opening, the BSP said.

These challenges are also more pronounced in the lower income sector which highlighted the importance of boosting financial resilience of the most vulnerable, the central bank said.

The BSP aims to digitalize up to 50 percent of transactions and encourage 70 percent of the adult population to open bank accounts by 2023.

