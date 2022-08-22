MANILA - MacroAsia Corp on Monday said its joint venture with Lufthansa Technik AG of Germany is eyeing expansion of aircraft maintenance and other services in other airports in the Philippines and outside the country.

"This JV of MacroAsia Corporation and Lufthansa Technik AG of Germany is on the lookout for expansion projects in other airports within and outside the Philippines. Other than this broad goal, there are no other specific developments or detailed information that can be disclosed relevant to this matter at this time," MacroAsia told the stock exchange.

Lufthansa Technik Philippines president and CEO Elmar Lutter said during the sideline of the inauguration of LTP's Hangar 1A that the company has occupied and developed almost all available spaces in the ecozone where it is now located.

LTP's Hangar 1A is a multi-use hangar facility in the MacroAsia Special Economic Zone in Pasay City.

MacroAsia is responding to a report where Lutter was quoted as saying that LTP was eyeing to expand in Sangley in Cavite and in the new airport being built in Bulacan.

