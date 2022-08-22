MANILA — Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual on Monday urged senators to support the ratification of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership or RCEP to attract more foreign investors.

The ratification will determine the Philippines' participation in RCEP, which is a free trade deal among the 10 ASEAN members as well as Australia, China, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand.

Advocates of the RCEP see easier access to products and services of the 16 countries once the trade deal is approved.

Negotiations under RCEP will be focused on trade in goods and services, investments, intellectual property, dispute settlement, e-commerce, small and medium enterprises and economic cooperation, Pascual told the Senate Committee on Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship.

“We want these enterprises to be participating in the global value chains in the products produced under these clusters,” he said.

“It is very important, I would like to emphasize, that the RCEP be ratified or be confirmed by the Senate, because we've always been asked by prospective investors, by foreign chambers about how soon they'll see the ratification of RCEP... The companies in their respective jurisdictions are asking them before they consider investments in the Philippines,” he added.

The ratification failed to get the nod of the previous Senate.

Stakeholders and lawmakers have mixed reaction on the trade deal. Some experts questioned the impact of RCEP since it would allow the entry of more agricultural products with zero tariffs.

President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr. earlier said the RCEP participation needed to be reexamined to ensure that it won't diminish the competitiveness of local farmers.

RELATED VIDEO: