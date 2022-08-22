Nakapaskil ngayon sa labas ng planta ng Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines Incorporated sa Naga City, Camarines Sur ang isang anunsiyong tigil-operasyon muna ito dahil sa sugar shortage. Courtesy of Edrick Belardo

Pansamantalang tigil-operasyon muna ang planta ng Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines Incorporated sa Naga City, Camarines Sur dahil umano sa sugar shortage, ayon sa nakapaskil nitong anunsyo.

“This Coca-Cola plant has suspended operations due to the lack of supply of bottler’s grade sugar, as a result of the ongoing sugar crisis,” ayon sa pahayag na nakasabit ngayon sa gate ng planta.

Nakuhanan ang naturang pahayag ng retrato ni Edrick Belardo, isang empleyado ng nasabing kompanya, na kaniya ring ibinahagi sa social media.

"Sugar shortage wala muna tayo softdrinks sa ngayon. No Operation No bottling No work,” sabi ni Belardo sa kaniyang post.

Ayon sa Director for Corporate and Regulatory Affairs of Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines na si Atty. Juan Lorenzo Tañada, nasa 70 empleyado ng Naga Plant ang apektado ng tigil-operasyon.

Sinisikap umano ng kumpanya na maibalik sa normal ang produksyon ng planta lalo’t hindi na nasa ideal level ang supply ng produkto nila sa merkado.

“Ina-assess namin on a daily basis kung kaya na mag resume ulit ng aming operations sa Naga. Naka depende ang production runs namin sa supply ng bottler's grade na asukal,” ani Tañada.

“We are working very hard with the relevant authorities para ma normalize ang aming operations at the soonest possible time para po patuloy kaming makapaghatid ng aming produkto sa mga tindahan,” dagdag niya.

Pero sa isang pahayag nitong Sabado, sinabi ng CCBPI na may 400,000 tonelada na kakulangan ng suplay ng asukal, "on top of a starting gap of 200,000 metric tons of the local sugar supply for 2022."

"We have shared with the President that the industry needs at least 450k MT of premium refined bottler grade sugar to utilize 100% of its manufacturing capacity for the balance of the year and serve the orders of customers who are depending on our products for their sales and income," dagdag nito.

Pero may mga ginagawang hakbang na raw ang kompanya para mabawasan ang masamang epekto sa negosyo ng sugar shortage sa bansa.

“… we at Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines Inc. (CCBPI) are in the midst of implementing various efforts aimed at cushioning the business impact of the lack of premium refined sugar supply,” sabi nito.

Bagamat nagpapasalamat na tinutugunan na ng Department of Agriculture at Sugar Regulatory Board na pinamumunuan ng pangulo ang problema sa supply ng premium refined sugar, hindi umano ito katulad ng premium refined bottler grade sugar na sangkap sa paggawa ng sugary drinks.

“We'd like to emphasize, however, that not all sugar is the same. Food and beverage manufacturers need premium refined sugar to maintain high-quality products. This type of sugar is not the same sugar that is commonly used in households,” saad pa sa pahayag.

"We and the broader industry look forward to continuing to work with the President and all relevant government offices to address the situation and deliver a sustainable solution as we get back to delivering our full line-up of beverages and supporting the country’s economic recovery."

- Ulat ni Jonathan Magistrado

KAUGNAY NA BALITA