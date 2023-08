An illustration picture shows banknotes of 100 Chinese Yuan or Renminbi (RMB) in Beijing, China, 09 August 2023. China's consumer price index declined 0.3 percent in July compared to last year, National Bureau of Statistics said. Mark R. Cristino, EPA-EFE/MARK

BEIJING - China's central bank on Monday cut a key benchmark interest rate, following a similar move last week in an attempt to counter the post-Covid growth slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

The one-year loan prime rate, which serves as a benchmark for corporate loans, was reduced from 3.55 percent to 3.45 percent, the People's Bank of China (PBoC) said in a statement, while the five-year LPR, which is used to price mortgages, remained at 4.2 percent.