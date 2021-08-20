Power blackout hits multiple parts of Visayas

MANILA (UPDATED)- Various areas in the Visayas experienced a power blackout early Saturday morning, electric cooperatives reported.

The Visayan Electric Company, which serves cities and municipalities in Cebu province, said its "whole franchise" went out around midnight. It later said some areas in the towns of Minglanilla, Naga and San Fernando already have power.

"Our System Operations Team is still coordinating with (National Grid Corporation of the Philippines) as of this moment," it said in a statement on Facebook.

The Samar Electric Cooperative also said there was a "total shutdown in the entire islands of Samar and Leyte" also around midnight.

The Leyte Electric Cooperative, meanwhile, said power in Tacloban City and the towns of Palo and Babatngon had been out since 11:58 p.m. Friday.

Bohol also has lost its power supply, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines said.

The NGCP has yet to disclose the cause behind the power blackout, as of writing. - with a report from Annie Perez

