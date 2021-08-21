MANILA — Telecommunications player DITO has expanded its coverage to 18 more areas in the Philippines, so far reaching 210 cities and municipalities nationwide.
The country's third telco said it boosted presence in more areas in Luzon and in Mindanao as of Friday.
DITO is now available in the following:
- Don Carlos, Bukidnon
- Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon
- Baungon, Bukidnon
- Libona, Bukidnon
- Impasug-ong, Bukidnon
- Maramag, Bukidnon
- City of Gingoog, Misamis Oriental
- Lugait, Misamis Oriental
- San Simon, Pampanga
- San Carlos City, Pangasinan
- Lingayen, Pangasinan
- Pura, Tarlac
- Agoncillo, Batangas
- San Nicolas, Batangas
- Lian, Batangas
- Calatagan, Batangas
- Tuy, Batangas
- Magallanes, Cavite
The telecoms firm said DITO's subscribers could enjoy up to 25 gigabytes (GB) of data for a month, unlimited text to all networks, and unlimited DITO-to-DITO calls for just P199.
The promo also includes up to 300 minutes of calls to other networks, it said in a statement.
DITO also offers DITO 99 for users to enjoy 10GB of data for 30 days, unlimited DITO-to-DITO calls, and 300 minutes of calls and unlimited SMS to other networks.
DITO is currently building its nationwide network to challenge the duopoly of Globe Telecom and Smart Inc. It officialy launched its commercial service last March.
It is owned by a consortium made up of China Telecom and companies owned by Davao-based billionaire Dennis Uy.
WATCH