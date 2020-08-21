Wearing of face shields required in malls, commercial establishments: Malacañang

A maintenance worker wears a face shield disinfects a door handle at a mall in Manila as protection against COVID-19 on May 16, 2020. Czar Dancel, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) -- Face shields should be worn inside malls and other enclosed commercial establishments, Malacañang announced Friday.

"Dapat isinusuot na rin ang face shields sa mga nakasaradong commercial establishments gaya ng mga malls," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a televised announcement.

(Face shields should be worn in enclosed commercial establishments like malls.)

Roque, in a text message to ABS-CBN News also confirmed that a "no face shield, no entry" policy would be in effect in malls.

The new policy comes as Metro Manila and nearby urban hubs transitioned to a more relaxed general community quarantine where dine-in services and public transport are allowed.

The Department of Health said it has recommended the wearing of face shields on top of face masks particularly in crowded places as this is seen to lower the risk of virus transmission by as much as 96 percent.

“Sa pagsuot ng face shield ay maiiwasan natin na makuha ang respiratory droplets mula sa ibang tao. Ang face shield po ang magsisilbing karagdagang proteksyon mula sa virus," the DOH said Friday.

(In wearing face shields, we avoid transmission of respiratory droplets from other people. The face shield will serve as an additional protection from the virus.)

Face shields can be reused as long as these are disinfected properly, she added.

"Hindi po ito one-time use at ito ay maaaring gamitin ng paulit-ulit basta sisiguraduhin lamang na nadidisinfect ito sa tuwing gagamitin."

(This is not intended for one-time use only and this can be reused as long as it is disinfected before use.)

The government earlier required the wearing of face shields on top of face masks in public transport and indoor workplaces as additional protection against COVID-19.