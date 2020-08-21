Nestlé Philippines says ramping up buying of local coffee beans

A Nestlé coffee buying station in Bukidnon. Handout/File

MANILA - Nestlé Philippines said its local buying of Robusta coffee beans for the year 2019 to 2020 was higher than estimates as it reaffirmed its commitment to uplift local farmers.

Coffee buying for the crop year 2019 - 2020 increased by 27 percent compared to last year, Nestlé Philippines said in a statement.

“With NESCAFÉ as the biggest domestically produced coffee brand in the Philippines, we are buying as much coffee as we can locally, and are increasing our direct purchasing from farmers and cooperatives," Nestlé Philippines chairman and CEO Kais Marzouki said.

Nestlé Philippines said it has implemented a new criteria for local procurement making it easier for farmers to sell their produce.

Processing time was also reduced, increasing frequency of delivery and reducing workload of farmers from harvesting, drying and sorting, the company said.

Nestlé produces the "NESCAFÉ" brand at its Cagayan de Oro factory.

“We look forward to continuing our partnership with them to uplift lives while improving coffee production in the country, in close cooperation with other stakeholders in the public and private sectors,” Marzouki added.

The company said it has been supporting local coffee farmers since 2008.