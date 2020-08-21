Ericsson bags 100th 5G deal, delivers 'critical' infrastructure to consumers

Ericsson's logo in a building. Handout

MANILA - Ericsson said it bagged its 100th commercial 5G agreement with different providers in 5 continents in line with its goal to deliver enhanced connectivity to consumers.

58 were publicly announced while 56 are live 5G networks, Ericsson Philippines said in a statement. Its first 5G deal was announced in 2014, it said.

“We continue to put our customers on center stage to help them deliver the benefits of 5G to their subscribers, industry, society and countries as a critical national infrastructure," Ericsson president and CEO Börje Ekholm said.

The group's 5G deployments include 5G Non-Standalone, 5G Standalone and Ericsson Spectrum Sharing technology, it said. Ericsson added it has also deployed 5G in high, mid and low-bands in different urban, suburban and rural environments to support mobile broadband and fixed wireless access.

In the Philippines, the company has partnerships with some operators including its collaboration with PLDT Smart which go as far back as 1993, said Head of Ericsson Singapore, Brunei and Philippines Martin Wiktorin.

“As a technology frontrunner, Smart was one of the first operators in the region to deploy 5G trials, following an MOU signed in 2018. We have also recently enabled a 5G network in Clark City, the first smart city in the Philippines,” Martin said.

PLDT's mobile arm Smart Communications earlier said its 5G mobile network went live as a commercial service in key central business districts in July.

Based on an Ericsson Mobility report, 5G update could reach a 2.8 billion subscription, covering 65 percent of the world's population and generating nearly 50 percent of the total mobile data traffic by 2025.