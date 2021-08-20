Home  >  Business

Meralco suspends disconnection activities in areas under MECQ

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 20 2021 10:53 PM

MANILA - Meralco on Friday announced it will suspend disconnection activities in Metro Manila and other areas placed under the modified enhanced community quarantine )MECQ) by government.

Other areas include Laguna, Bulacan, Cavite, Rizal, and Lucena City which will be under MECQ from Aug. 21, Saturday, until Aug. 31.

The power distribution company said in a statement that its disconnection activities will also be suspended until Aug. 31.

"For customers in areas under GCQ, Meralco will continue to be very considerate during this period and vowed to assist customers with their concerns," it said.

Meralco assured operations such as meter reading, bill delivery, and service crews will continue.

The national government earlier decided to place the affected areas under MECQ until the end of August to ease an uptick in COVID-19 cases linked to the highly contagious Delta variant.

