Food deliveries exempt from Metro Manila curfew

Foodpanda riders are seen on Metro Manila streets at the height of the pandemic lockdown in this photo taken on March 26, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Food deliveries are allowed 24/7 in the capital region, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said Thursday as the uniform curfew took effect as the region eased to the general community quarantine (GCQ).

Mayors of the capital region agreed to exempt food deliveries from the uniform 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew until Aug. 31 or the end of the general community quarantine, MMDA General Manager Jojo Garcia said.

"Ang atin pong mayors from Metro Manila, majority of them, pinayagan na po magbukas 'yung ating mga restaurant, fast-food chains ng 24 hours sa food delivery," Garcia said during a Palace press briefing.

(Majority of our mayors from Metro Manila allowed restaurants and fast-food chains to operate 24 hours for food delivery.)

Garcia said the policy is already in effect.

Dine-in services also resumed as Metro Manila transitioned to GCQ on Wednesday with local government units in charge of deciding the operation capacity.

"Iniwan na rin sa kanila 'yung pag-decide kung ano 'yung nararapat na operating capacity sa kanilang lugar," Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo on Thursday.

(In our discussion, we left it to them to decide on the operating capacity in their areas.)

Dine-in services were previously allowed to operate at 50-percent capacity in areas under GCQ.