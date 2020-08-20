Dine-in services capacity in Metro Manila to depend on mayors: DTI

MANILA - The capacity of dine-in services will depend on local governments, the Department of Trade and Industry said Thursday.

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said the agency had a "closer coordination" with Metro Manila mayors who he said want to gradually reopen establishments as the region eased into general community quarantine (GCQ).

"Ang dine-in naman at least allowed ngayong GCQ, pati mga salons. Pero sa usapan na rin namin, iniwan na rin sa kanila yung pag-decide kung ano yung nararapat na operating capacity sa kanilang lugar," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Dine-in is at least allowed under GCQ, also salons. In our discussion, we left it to them to decide on the operating capacity in their areas.

"In principle gusto lang din nilang masigurado yung physical distancing ay ma-o-observe at all times sa mga restaurants located sa kanilang mga lugar kaya yun po ang adjustment."

(In principle they just want to ensure physical distancing is observed in the restaurants located in their area.)

Metro Manila mayors also said food service workers and other authorized persons outside their homes may travel beyond the 8 p.m. curfew.

"Ang hiling po kasi ng Metro Manila mayors mas maingat muna ang pagbukas natin pagbalik sa GCQ kaya ho sinuggest nila na dito sa maingat na pagbubukas, hindi kaagad isagad yung curfew katulad ng dati," Lopez said.

(Metro Manila mayors said they want to be more careful in easing into GCQ so they suggested not to push the limit in curfew.)

"Ang pag-adjust nila ay sabay-sabay. From 10 p.m. binalik sa 8 p.m. Pero temporary lang daw po yun sabi nila."

(They adjusted it uniformly to 8 p.m. from 10 p.m. but said it's only temporary.)

Dine-in services were previously allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity in areas under GCQ.