Companies asked to put up isolation rooms separate from clinics

MANILA - Companies employing hundreds of workers need to have an isolation room separate from the office clinic, Malacañang said Thursday.

One isolation area- manned by health workers with enough personal protective equipment - is required for every 200 workers, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said.

"Hiwalay po ito sa company clinic. Ang designated isolation area ay kailangang may sapat na ventilation at mayroong available PPEs para sa mga health personnel at face shields na medical-grade para naman po sa symptomatic na mga pasyente," Roque said during a Palace press briefing.

(This should be different from the company clinic. The designated isolation area needs to have enough ventilation, available PPEs for health personnel, and medical-grade face shields for symptomatic patients.)

The isolation area should also have its own toilet, and should be routinely disinfected at least every two hours or after use, he added.

Companies that cannot put up their own isolation areas should coordinate with the barangay for the referral of employees that need to be isolated, Roque said.

More industries reopened on Wednesday as Metro Manila and nearby urban hubs transitioned to a more relaxed general community quarantine.

To prevent the spread of the virus, the government has required the public to wear face shields on top of face masks in commercial areas, indoor workspaces, and public transport.

As of Wednesday, the Philippines has confirmed 173,774 COVID-19 cases, of which 57,498 are active cases.

