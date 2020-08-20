China to hold trade talks with U.S. soon: Commerce Ministry

BEIJING - The Commerce Ministry said Thursday that China will hold trade talks with the United States soon, after U.S. President Donald Trump said earlier this week that he had delayed them.

On Tuesday, Trump was quoted by the White House as saying, "I postponed talks with China. You know why?...I don't want to deal with them now. With what they did to this country and to the world, I don't want to talk to China right now."

The president criticized China's failure to curb the outbreak of the new coronavirus in an early stage, saying, "What China did to the world was not even thinkable."

"They could have stopped" the spread of the virus, he added.

==Kyodo