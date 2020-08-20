All MRT-3 escalators, elevators 'up and running' as Sumitomo completes repairs: operator

MRT-3 says all 46 escalators and 34 elevators in all stations are now "up and running." Photo: DOTr MRT-3 Twitter page



MANILA - All Metro Rail Line - 3 (MRT-3) elevators and escalators are now up and running after maintenance provider Sumitomo-MHI-TESP completed repairs on non-operational units, its operator said Thursday.

Forty six escalators and 34 elevators in all its stations are now "up and running" as of Aug. 20, the DOTR MRT-3 said in an advisory.

"Magiging malaking tulong sa mga commuters ang pagkaayos ng lahat ng escalators at elevators,” said MRT-3 director for operations Michael Capati.

(The repairs of the elevators and escalators are a big help for commuters)

FULLY OPERATIONAL na ang LAHAT ng mga escalators at elevators ng MRT-3 ngayong araw, 20 Agosto 2020, matapos makumpleto ng Sumitomo-MHI-TESP ang pagkukumpuni sa mga non-operational units. pic.twitter.com/opP0aZA0mb — DOTr MRT-3 (@dotrmrt3) August 20, 2020

Commuters have earlier complained that some of Metro Manila's main train lines are inoperable, particularly its elevators and escalators.

The MRT-3 operator said it would delay its weekend repair schedule to later this year.

Railways, trains, buses and other modes of public transport have resumed operations on Aug. 19 after Metro Manila was placed back to general community quarantine.

