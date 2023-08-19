Business Mentor: The Influence of Chinese entrepreneurs

As a child growing up in the street of Tomas Morato Quezon City, my grandparents would always tell me how successful the neighborhood grocery was. It began as a hole in a wall and then expanded into almost the mini supermarket of the neighborhood.

The family, which is of Chinese descent, was together in managing the business.

Chinese entrepreneurs have significantly impacted MSMEs. Here are some of their notable influences:

1. Investment and funding opportunities: Chinese entrepreneurs and investors have provided substantial financial support to MSMEs worldwide. Through venture capital firms, angel investments, and private equity, they have injected capital into many startups and small businesses, enabling them to scale and expand their operations.

2. Supply chain connections: Chinese entrepreneurs often have well-established networks due to China's manufacturing dominance. They have facilitated relationships and partnerships between MSMEs and suppliers, manufacturers, or distributors in China, allowing smaller businesses to access cost-effective, high-quality resources.

3. E-commerce platforms and digitization: Chinese entrepreneurs have played a pivotal role in developing e-commerce platforms and digital marketplaces that have revolutionized how MSMEs operate. Platforms like Alibaba, JD.com, and Tencent have provided opportunities for small businesses to reach a global customer base, driving growth and international trade.

4. Knowledge sharing and mentorship: Chinese entrepreneurs have actively shared their knowledge and experiences with MSMEs, guiding strategies, marketing practices, and operational efficiency. They often serve as mentors or advisors, offering insights into navigating challenges and scaling businesses effectively.

5. Manufacturing and production expertise: Chinese entrepreneurs have shared their manufacturing and production process expertise with MSMEs in various industries. Their understanding of cost-effective production techniques, quality control, and supply chain management has helped smaller businesses improve their operations and compete more effectively.

6. Innovation and technology adoption: Chinese entrepreneurs have promoted innovation and technology adoption, particularly in sectors like fintech, e-commerce, and telecommunications. Their influence has led MSMEs to embrace digital transformation, leverage technology tools, and adopt innovative business models to stay competitive.

7. Market expansion opportunities: Chinese entrepreneurs have facilitated market expansion for MSMEs by exploring business collaborations, joint ventures, and partnerships. They have helped smaller businesses explore new markets in China and other regions, enabling them to access a more extensive customer base and seek growth opportunities.

8. Cultural and business exchange: Chinese entrepreneurs have encouraged cultural and business exchanges between China and other countries. Through trade missions, conferences, and business events, they have fostered connections and opportunities for MSMEs to engage with Chinese counterparts, fostering cross-cultural understanding and cooperation.

Chinese entrepreneurs have helped many small businesses thrive and expand.

Disclaimer: The views in this blog are those of the blogger and do not necessarily reflect the views of ABS-CBN Corp.