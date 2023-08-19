At most P1/liter increase expected for gas in 7th straight oil hike

Motorists queue for fuel at a gas station in Pasig City on October 10, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA - Gasoline prices are expected to increase by at most P1, in the latest wave of oil price hikes.

Gasoline prices may increase by P0.80 to P1 per liter.

Meanwhile, diesel prices may stay put or increase by P0.20 per liter, while kerosene prices may go up by P0.50 to P0.70 per liter.

This marks the seventh straight week that pump prices have increased.

Experts still say this is due to the economic losses in China on top of plans to curb oil production by some of the biggest players.

Diesel prices have already increased by as much as P11/liter since July.

-- Report by Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News



