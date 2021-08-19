Pedestrians cross the intersection of Makati Avenue and Buendia Avenue in Makati City on January 28, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA— The Philippines is on the road to economic recovery but the path remains "bumpy," the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said late Wednesday.

This, after economic managers downgraded further this year's growth forecast to 4 to 5 percent from 6 to 7 percent due to the impact of the recent lockdown to contain the spread of the highly transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant.

The target set earlier in the year was 6.5 to 7.5 percent.

"This means that the road to full recovery remains bumpy. Considering that our GDP is rising from a period of contraction last year until the first quarter of this year, a positive full-year estimate for 2021 means the economy remains on the path to recovery," the BSP said in a statement.

The country's gross domestic product grew 11.8 percent in the second quarter, primarily due to the low base effect coming from a contraction of 17 percent in the same period last year.

But on a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, the GDP shrank 1.3 percent compared to the first quarter, data showed.

"There is basis for cautious optimism, especially with the accelerated vaccination program," it added.

Improving business and consumer confidence, private investments and consumption as well as the vaccination rollout are seen to support overall economic growth, the BSP said.

For the medium to long-term, growth prospects "remain bright," the central bank said.

The Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) retained growth estimates of 7 to 9 percent for 2022 and 6 to 7 percent for 2023 and 2024.

Without the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the 6 to 7 percent growth target could have been achieved, the National Economic and Development Authority earlier said.

The BSP said it continues to support the economy. It has injected some P2.2 trillion into the financial system since the pandemic began, it said.

"We will continue to do what is needed for as long as necessary—until there is hard evidence of full recovery," the BSP said.

RELATED VIDEO: