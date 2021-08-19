People use their phones in Quezon City amid the modified enhanced community quarantine on August 16, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA— Internet connectivity in the country has shown continued improvement in July, according to the latest Ookla Speedtest Global Index.

In terms of mobile connectivity, the Philippines moved 3 notches up to the 72nd spot with an average download speed of 33.69 Mbps from 32.84 the previous month, the ranking showed.

Fixed broadband average speed is also higher at 71.22 Mbps for the month compared to the 66.55 Mbps average in June.

However, the country's fixed broadband ranking fell one notch lower to the 63rd spot due to improvements in other countries, data showed.

Globally, the average download speed for mobile is at 55.07 Mbps and 107.50 Mbps for fixed broadband.

“These data show us the impressive rate of growth of our country’s internet speeds in just a year,” DICT Secretary Gregorio “Gringo” Honasan II said in a separate statement.

“Your DICT will continue to coordinate with the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) as well as with other government agencies and private stakeholders to ensure that internet speeds for fixed broadband and mobile internet will continue their upward trajectory in the coming months,” he added.

Honasan said improvements in connectivity could be attributed to new measures imposed during the pandemic to hasten permitting for new telco builds.

For July, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea and Qatar are the top 3 countries in terms of mobile while Monaco, Singapore and Hong Kong were ranked as the top 3 nations for fixed broadband.

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more on iWantTFC

- with a report from Warren De Guzman, ABS-CBN News