MANILA - American Chinese restaurant chain Panda Express said Thursday it has opened its online store for a more convenient ordering process.

The online store, which went live on Aug. 18, will allow customers to order food items including the restaurant's Orange Chicken for delivery or pick-up, Panda Express said in a statement.

Aside from convenient orders, the online store also features distance delivery service covering select areas in NCR and neighboring areas including Mandaluyong, Pasig, Quezon City, Manila, Makati, Taguig, Valenzuela, Caloocan, Navotas, Marikina, Malabon, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Pasay, and Bacoor in Cavite, it said.

Customers can also track and customize orders from the online store, it added.

“This new online store will allow us to engage our guests in a safe, convenient, and more sustainable manner," said Panda Express Philippines' Trade Marketing Officer Bianca May Rufo.

A free delivery perk is available for all orders until Sept. 30, 2021, Panda Express said.

The American Chinese food chain in June opened its 3rd branch in the country located within the Double Dragon Meridian Park in Pasay City.

FROM OUR ARCHIVES: