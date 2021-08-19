MANILA - The purchase of overpriced napkins and other items from a hardware store was "an isolated case," Administrator Hans Leo Cacdac of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration said Thursday.

The P1.2 million total in questionable purchases is just part of the P8.9 billion 2020 spending audited by the Commission on Audit wherein 99.9 percent was cleared, Cacdac said in an interview with ANC.

OWWA earlier said the questioned transactions are still pending liquidation.

"We hurdled the audit 99.9 percent of the time. So I’m saying this, at least to validate our financial administrative team who carried us through the COA item," Cacdac said.

"However, this one item remains, which I considered an isolated transaction," he added.

Deputy Administrator Faustino Sabares III who was the head of enhanced community quarantine operations from March until June of 2020 is given 6 months by COA to appeal, Cacdac said.

OWWA was also mandated by Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III to conduct an internal investigation and to come up with a recommendation which will likely be released next week, Cacdac said.

Aside from the hygiene kits, the COA report also noted the purchase of overpriced bottled water and snacks which were purchased not from reputable drugstores and supermarkets.