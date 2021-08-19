A shop along Tomas Morato in Quezon City remains shut. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The government should rethink using lockdown measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 as businesses have suffered enough from the cycle of lockdowns, a stakeholder said Thursday.

Metro Manila has been in lockdown thrice, with the latest reimposition in place until Aug. 20.

In an interview with ANC, Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry acting president Edgardo Lacson said the group maintained their objection to the lockdown and is also strongly against any extension.

Lacson said the government should explore other measures such as ramping up its vaccination rollout.

"Not a single day of lockdown please because businesses have suffered in the past lockdown. And the COVID-19 spread still continues. So maybe we have to rethink and revisit lockdown as a measure," he said.

"Maybe we can revisit that and accelerate the vaccination. Maybe the lockdown is not the best or the only option," he added.

One day of lockdown costs businesses at least P10.7 billion, he said, citing government estimates.

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua earlier said the economy could lose P150 billion every week Metro Manila is in lockdown.

On Wednesday, economic managers further downgraded growth estimates for the year to 4 to 5 percent from 6 to 7 percent, citing the impact of the recent 2-week lockdown to contain the spread of the more virulent COVID-19 Delta variant.

Prospects could even "worsen" if the lockdown will be extended, Lacson said.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said a positive growth this year is cautiously optimistic as the road to recovery remains "bumpy."