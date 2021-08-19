DOE Usec. Donato Marcos. Photo: DOE

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the designation of Department of Energy Undersecretary Donato Marcos as the Officer-in-Charge of the National Power Corp, Napocor said Thursday.

Marcos will replace Vice President for Legal Affairs Melchor Ridulme who served as OIC following the death of president and CEO Pio Benavidez, Napocor said in a statement.

Marcos has been a DOE Undersecretary since 2014 overseeing various segments such as energy efficiency and conservation, alternative fuels, energy resource development, downstream oil industry management and nuclear energy program, the agency said.

Although he would retain his DOE post, Marcos said he asked Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi if he could relinquish some of his responsibilities in the department to allot more time in Napocor.

“Apart from ensuring smooth operations and prudence in the use of its resources, we would also like to focus on impactful projects that will benefit stakeholders especially the poor and some of the minority groups that Napocor affects,” Marcos said.

Napocor said Marcos aims to bring forward his experience in hydropower technology in Slovenia, Czech Republic and Prague, training in renewable energy from Germany and in nuclear energy technology from other countries.

Marcos, who is a former Mayor and Vice Mayor of Paombong, Bulacan, has a degree in Mining Engineering and master's degree in public administration.

