PLDT to provide online apps, broadband services to Catholic schools

MANILA - A group of Catholic educational institutions has tapped PLDT to provide online applications, data connectivity and other services as the schools adjust their operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the telco said on Wednesday.

PLDT said the Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines (CEAP) is seeking to enable its member schools with various online applications designed for remote teaching.

“Bundled with the service are enterprise-grade Microsoft 365 web-based collaboration tools including MS Teams that teachers can use to facilitate online classes, integrate notes thru OneNote, promote teacher-student collaboration, and create quizzes with integrated 3rd party applications,” PLDT said.

These applications will be readily accessible for teachers and school superintendents, according to the telco. PLDT will also provide broadband access as well as cybersecurity to CEAP, it added.

"Our main goal is to offer a 'holistic' solution that will cover most aspects of the teaching and learning experience for the academe sector and the students," said PLDT Enterprise Corporate Relationship Management head Dick Perez.

CEAP has 1,484 school-members with 120 superintendents of Catholic schools in the country.

"The CEAP continues to stay true to its vision, even in the midst of this global pandemic, to transform the world and renew the Philippines guided by the missionary mandate of the Church and with the support of partners like PLDT," said CEAP president Father Elmer Dizon.