Pet grooming, personal care services to stay shut in Metro Manila

Arianne Merez, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 19 2020 01:50 PM | Updated as of Aug 19 2020 04:55 PM

MANILA (UPDATE) - Pet grooming and personal care services are still barred from operating in Metro Manila, Malacañang said Wednesday as virus restrictions were eased in the region and nearby provinces.

Salons and barbershops, however, can continue to offer all of their services except for full-body massages, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said. 

Food establishments can also resume dine-in services.

"The local government unit (LGU) where the establishments are located would determine the capacity," he said in a statement.

Other industries prohibited from operating in GCQ areas are:

  •  Gyms
  •  Fitness Studios
  •  Sports Facilities
  •  Testing and Tutorial Centers
  •  Review Centers
  •  Internet Cafes
  •  Drive-in Cinemas

Areas under GCQ until the end of the month are Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Metro Manila, Southern Tagalog Region (Calabarzon), Iloilo City, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Talisay City, and the towns of Minglanilla and Consolacion in Cebu.

The rest of the Philippines is under modified general community quarantine.

