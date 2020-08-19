Bangko Sentral warns vs 'laundering money' to disinfect it from COVID

MANILA - The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas warned the public on Tuesday not to wash banknotes with laundry soap, alcohol, bleach and other chemicals that may damage them.

The BSP said these are considered "acts of mutilation or destruction of Philippine currency" and carry penalties under PD No. 247.

Some Filipinos have reportedly resorted to washing banknotes to disinfect them amid worries over the spread of COVID-19.

The central bank said that instead of washing banknotes, people should just practice proper hygiene and treat banknotes like other things they have held.

People should wash their hands after handling banknotes and not touch any part of their face while handling paper money.

The Philippines has logged 173,774 confirmed COVID-19 cases, as of Wednesday, of which, 57,498 are active.