Industrial park to help Red Cross disaster teams in Batangas

MANILA - The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) and First Philippine Industrial Park (FPIP) have agreed to organize and train disaster response volunteers in Tanauan, Batangas, the Lopez-led company said on Thursday.

"The PRC, through its Batangas Chapter Administrator Ronald G. Generoso, and FPIP, through Vice President Ricky Carandang, signed recently a service agreement for the implementation of their joint project, which also aims to strengthen the country’s disaster risk reduction and management system," FPIP said.

Both parties agreed to help each other in mobilizing grassroots-level volunteers who will train and familiarize themselves with PRC programs, in particular, with the Red Cross 143 Program (RC143), it said.

"Red Cross created RC143 to build community resilience where RC143 volunteers---composed of one leader and 43 members---serve as the eyes, ears, hands, and feet of the PRC."

FPIP said the aim of the program is to promote a culture of self-help in schools, workplaces, and communities by developing a network of Red Cross volunteers who will prepare for disasters and respond rapidly to emergencies.

"Under the service agreement, the PRC through its chapter in Batangas has committed to assume a number of responsibilities, like the recruitment and training of volunteers and monitoring their progress under RC143."

FPIP, for its part, will provide financial and logistical help for PRC training programs activities; assign FPIP personnel to assist PRC; and support PRC’s recruitment, as well as PRC’s other activities like mass blood-donation drives and annual fund campaigns.

