New Xiaomi 12 Lite is sleek in size, big in features

Phonemaker Xiaomi launches the new Xiaomi 12 Lite. Kuala Lumpur Malaysia, Aug. 18, 2022. Jessica Fenol, ABS-CBN News

KUALA LUMPUR - The new Xiaomi 12 Lite, which seeks to prove that going minimal in size doesn't mean cutting back on specs, was officially launched on Aug. 18 for the Philippine market.

The feather light device is just 173g and 7.29 mm thin, ergonomically designed to fit on one hand. Its back cover has a matte color gradient that "dances" in the light, which comes in light pink, light green and black.

The Lite Pink variant of the Xiaomi 12 Lite. Jessica Fenol, ABS-CBN News

For viewing, it has a 6.55" AMOLED display, while audio is Dolby Atmos for an immersive experience whether for binge watching K-Dramas or for work purposes. Its TrueColor display is capable of displaying 68 billion colors.

The gadget may be slim but it goes big in terms of features.

Camera-wise, the new Xiaomi 12 Lite has a 108 megapixel main camera, an 8 MP 120° ultra wide angle lens, and a macro camera. It also has a 32 MP front camera with GD2 sensor and eye tracking focus that enhance selfies more.

The triple camera set-up. Jessica Fenol, ABS-CBN News

For the selfie fanatics, it has the "selfie glow" LED lights in front to enhance photos taken even at night.

The selfie glow feature in the Xiaomi 12 Lite

The new device boasts of its impressive imaging features such as the single click AI presets, vlog mode with 19 templates, night photography, movie effect long exposure, and dual videos, among others.

Possibly the users' favorite would be the magic cutout. From images taken by the phone, they can cut the subject with just one click and add a background template or other image behind the main photo. This feature is perfect for product shots, food photography, or if the user simply wants to focus on the main subject.

The magic cutout feature.

There's also an auto-collage and a clip art effect maker. All edited videos and photos will be saved in a "Creativity" Album, which makes it easier to find contents ready for uploading.

Edited using the auto-collage feature

It also has "video editor" feature to help users create TikTok, IG Reels or YouTube Shorts ready videos, complete with templates depending on the content users want to achieve.

Xiaomi said the device can juice up to 100 percent in just 41 minutes using the 67W turbo charging for its 4,300 mAh battery.

This journalist used it for the travel from Manila to Kuala Lumpur and up until the late night dinner. At around midnight, it still had about 29 percent battery.

Performance wise, there's no lag and no buffering despite numerous apps running on the background. The Xiaomi 12 Lite is powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset that delivers a 5G performance, Xiaomi said.

“We decided to take the new Xiaomi Lite series to a brand new level….It comes with amazing design and powerful performance. It gives you everything you need,” Xiaomi general manager for Southeast Asia K.M. Leong said.

Xiaomi general manager for Southeast Asia K.M. Leong

Xiaomi 12 Lite comes in 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB variants which will retail for P20,999 and P21,999 respectively. Pre-order period starts from Aug. 19 until Aug. 26.

Aside from the new mobile device, Xiaomi also unveiled an ecosystem of AIoT products which include the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact, Xiaomi Smart Doorbell 3, Xiaomi Smart Pet Feeder and Xiaomi Smart Pet Fountain.

