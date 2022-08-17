Burger King issues assurance amid white onion shortage

People visit Burger King's Halloween-themed branch in Quezon City on October 29, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA—Amid shortage of white onions in the country, Burger King Philippines on Wednesday assured its customers they will still enjoy its products.

"We may be out of onions, but not out of options for you to keep enjoying our flame-grilled burgers. Have it your way, and sub it with crispy onions, extra lettuce, or extra tomato!" Burger King said in a Facebook post.

Some food businesses have been affected by the shortage of white onions in the Philippines.

The Department of Agriculture earlier said it is monitoring the supply of the white onions in the country after prices have grown.

Last week, white onions soared to P400 a kilo in some public markets which still had them.

