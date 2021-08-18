

MANILA - PLDT said it is bundling UnionBank’s Globallinker, PayMaya and logistics and delivery services from Grab and LBC into its broadband subscription targeting home businesses.

PLDT said the move was part of the telco’s efforts to help entrepreneurs who had to put their businesses online because of the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Under this new normal we envision to empower more entrepreneurs by helping them master their business at home and enable them to focus their success to a very complete and comprehensive e-commerce solution platform,” said PLDT vice president Patrick Tang during an online briefing on Wednesday.

Tang said they partnered with UnionBank’s Globallinker for its Asenso Fibr subscribers. Globallinker is an online platform where small businesses can create their business profile, set up a free e-commerce store and network with customers and other companies.

PLDT said small businesses can also take advantage of logistics services from LBC and Grab to deliver their products.

PayMaya, which is operated by PLDT fintech subsidiary Voyager Innovations, meanwhile can be tapped by small business for online payments.

PLDT earlier reported that its first-half telco core net income rose 10 percent this year to P15.2 billion. The telco said this was partly due to the strong performance of its home broadband business.

