MANILA - Megawide posted a net income of P535 million in the first six months of the year, bouncing back from a P303 million loss in the same period last year.

The construction and infrastructure firm said it was back in black thanks to a 43 percent rise in construction revenues.

"On a consolidated basis, the Company reported revenues of P7.6 billion, 18 percent higher than the previous year, buoyed by the strong construction performance, with landport and airport operations contributing revenues of P360 million and P237 million, respectively, during the period," Megawide said.

Megawide chairman and CEO Edgar Saavedra said the company remains bullish with its construction segment as its primary growth driver in the coming years.

"As such, we remain focused on the opportunities in this segment, especially in the infrastructure front, which will enable us to upskill and further sharpen our competencies,” said Saavedra.



Megawide said it has submitted bids and is currently awaiting results for the Metro Manila Subway Project, and for Packages 1 and 7 for the North-South Commuter Rail Southline.

