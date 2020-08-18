Home  >  Business

UK retailer Marks and Spencer to axe 7,000 jobs

Agence France-Presse

Posted at Aug 18 2020 03:51 PM | Updated as of Aug 18 2020 03:53 PM

LONDON - Marks and Spencer, the British retail chain selling clothing and food, is to cut around 7,000 jobs as the coronavirus pandemic keeps shoppers away from its stores, it announced Tuesday.

The job cuts, to be carried out over the next three months, include losses from its central support centre, in regional management and in its UK stores, M&S said in statement.

More details to follow.

