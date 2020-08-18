Philippine Airlines says to operate domestic, international flights from Aug. 19 to 31

A Philippine Airline flight crew wearing his PPE uniform on a flight. Philippine Airlines

MANILA - Philippine Airlines said Tuesday it would operate scheduled domestic flights and limited international flights from Aug. 19 to Aug. 31.

The government on Monday said Metro Manila will be under a looser coronavirus restriction or general community quarantine where public transport is allowed.

Flights, however, are subject to change, the flag carrier said.

"Our flight schedules are highly subject to change for reasons beyond our control. We may have to cancel flights, add frequencies or adjust our planned schedules, based on evolving quarantine restrictions and entry requirements set by the Philippine authorities and local government units (LGUs)," PAL said.

The complete list of available routes are available on its Facebook page, PAL said.

In compliance with an order by the Department of Transportation, all passengers are required to wear face masks and face shields that cover the entire face, it said

Physical distancing, regular sanitization, and other health protocols will be observed to protect the crew and passengers from COVID-19, it said.