MRT-3, LRT set to resume operations under general community quarantine

MANILA - The operators of Metro Rail Transit line 3 (MRT-3) and Light Rail Transit lines 1 and 2 on Tuesday said they are resuming operations on August 19, as Metro Manila reverts back to general community quarantine.

MAHALAGANG PAALALA



Balik-operasyon na ang mga tren ng MRT-3 simula bukas, 19 Agosto 2020, matapos i-anunsyo ni Pangulong Rodrigo Roa Duterte na isasailalim muli sa General Community Quarantine (GCQ) ang National Capital Region (NCR). pic.twitter.com/xamUADv6EZ — DOTr MRT-3 (@dotrmrt3) August 18, 2020

MRT-3 said the first trip will leave North Avenue station at 5:30 a.m., and the last trip is at 9:10 p.m. Last northbound trip from Taft Avenue station meanwhile is at 10:11 p.m.

MRT-3 added the one meter social distancing protocol will be strictly implemented inside the train and on the platforms.

Passengers are required to fill out a contact tracing form, and are not allowed to talk each other.

Answering and making mobile phone calls will also be prohibited inside the train, it said.

We are back to serve you again starting tomorrow! Don't forget to wear your face shields. See you! Have a safe trip! pic.twitter.com/L4Lc9kpEFz — LRT2 (@OfficialLRTA) August 18, 2020

LRT lines 1 and 2 are also resuming operations on Wednesday. LRT-2 for its part said, the first commercial train trip will start at 5 a.m. and end at 8:30 p.m. from Araneta Center Cubao. Its Recto station commences at 5 a.m. and the last commercial trip is at 9 p.m.

All passengers are required to wear face masks and face shields, the train operators said.

#LRT1 operations will resume starting tom (Aug 19).



REMINDER: Passengers are required to wear a mask & face shield to be allowed entry and ride.



Ingat po sa biyahe!🚉 pic.twitter.com/LBwvL9qxzA — Light Rail Manila Corporation (@officialLRT1) August 18, 2020



Metro Manila and neighboring urban hubs will be placed back under the looser general community quarantine starting August 19, as the government aims to resuscitate the economy dragged down by the pandemic.

Public transportation was suspended when Metro Manila, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite and Laguna were placed on modified enhanced community quarantine from August 4 to 18 following an appeal from medical frontliners for some "breathing space."