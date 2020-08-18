LIST: PUVs ready to resume operations as Metro Manila shifts back to GCQ

MANILA - Various public transportation services are ready to serve the commuting public after the government once again eased coronavirus restrictions in Metro Manila to general community quarantine, the Transport Department (DOTr) said Tuesday.

In a statement, the DOTr listed public transportation units that are ready to resume operations:

The MRT-3 line is ready to deploy 16 Czech-built CKD train sets and 2 China-built Dalian train sets daily

The LRT-1 can dispatch 24 train sets for morning and afternoon peak hours and 18 train sets for off-peak hours

LRT-2 will deploy 5 train sets daily

The Philippine National Railways will deploy 10 train sets on a daily basis

Some 716 modern jeepneys will be operating in 45 routes

A total of 12,442 in total 126 routes for traditional jeepneys were allowed to operate

For UV Express, a total of 1,621 in 51 routes were allowed to hit the streets once GCQ takes effect

At least 3,662 buses will serve Metro Manila commuters for the approved 31 routes

There will be some 364 units for point-to-point buses, 20,493 taxis and 23,7776 ride-hailing units in Metro Manila

“With the reopening of public transportation services during the GCQ, the DOTr reminds passengers that strict health and safety protocols will be enforced to help curb the spread of COVID-19,” the agency said.

All modes of land, sea and air public transport were suspended when Metro Manila and other areas were reverted back to modified enhanced community quarantine from Aug. 4 to Aug. 18. Metro Manila is back under general community quarantine effective August 19.

The DOTr said the 'no face mask' and 'no face shield' policy would be enforced in all modes of public transport as well as temperature checks.

Commuters are also encouraged to practice regular sanitization. They will also be required to accomplish contact tracing and health declaration forms, the DOTr said.

Commuters are discouraged from talking and using cellphones and other communication devices while on public transport.