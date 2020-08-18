Isolation rooms, health officers required in workplace under govt's return to work guidelines

MANILA - The Department of Trade and Industry said Tuesday it released new guidelines as employees return to work following Metro Manila's easing into general community quarantine beginning Wednesday.

Businesses are mandated to designate 1 isolation room for every 200 employees and identify health officers and create health committees to coordinate with government, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said.

"Makakatulong sa workers na kung may masamang pakiramdam at least may isolation room agad sa place of work. Yung isolation room need not be inside the premise of factory or company. Pwedeng may arrangement sa labas," he said.

(Having an isolation room will help workers who are not feeling well. It need not be inside the premise of factory or company. Companies can make arrangements outside the workplace.)

Companies are also not required to test returning workers without symptoms of COVID-19, Lopez said.

They are, however, mandated to coordinate with the local government when an employee undergoes coronavirus testing for monitoring.

"Kunyari babalik po tayo sa trabaho, hindi po ire-require kahit anong test kung wala naman tayong symptoms," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(For example, we are returning to work, a test is not required if we don't have any symptoms.)

"Kailangan may coordination kaagad sa barangay and LGUs concerned. Ganun din sa resulta. Importante ho yun para nasa talaan agad ng DOH. Kung positive mag-umpisa agad ang contact tracing.)

(There must be immediate coordination with the barangay and LGUs concerned, also for test results. It's important so that it can be included in the DOH list. If the employee is positive, contact tracing should immediately be conducted.)

Establishments are also "highly encouraged" to provide shuttle services, medical insurance and sick leave benefits to their workers, Lopez added.